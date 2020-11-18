Wiltshire farmer gets 4,000 messages after goose dies
- Published
A farmer whose videos of his animals became hits on social media during lockdown has been "overwhelmed" by support after the death of his goose.
Chris Franklin runs Caen Hill Countryside Centre in Devizes, Wiltshire, which helps young people learn about agriculture.
The 63-year-old announced on Twitter his pet goose Cuthbert died on Sunday following a fight with two other geese.
He said he had received more than 4,000 condolence messages.
Mr Franklin, who runs the centre with his wife Helie Franklin, said: “Cuthbert became a friend to many throughout the world.
“He became poorly and sadly passed away in my arms.
“The response to his death has been overwhelming – over 4,000 messages of condolences from around the world.”
Throughout lockdown Mr Franklin’s videos, which have been posted on social media sites, have become hugely popular.
One of the most viewed is his daily "morning rush-hour post", which shows his geese and ducks being let-out from their overnight barn.
He now has more than 75,000 Twitter followers and 23,000 on Instagram.
'The chatty farmer'
The farmer said the messages of condolence about Cuthbert were particularly meaningful as the goose was like his “best friend”.
“The bond was very strong and he was always rushing to greet me for a cuddle,” he said.
The 70-acre farm, which is owned by Wiltshire Council, was once run by Mr Franklin’s father, but fell into disrepair following his retirement in 2002.
Mr Franklin, known as "the chatty farmer" on Twitter, has set about restoring it and it is now home to 250 rescue animals.
“It has been very challenging through lockdown as funding has been cut back...
“The feedback during lockdown has been humbling and, to many, the farm antics have been a source of wellbeing, fun and hope.”
The centre is now planning to create a pond in its sensory garden in Cuthbert’s honour.