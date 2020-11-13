Bristol homeless: ‘Toughest winter yet’ for rough sleepers
The “toughest winter yet” could be ahead for homeless people in Bristol, the city council has warned.
There are 75 rough sleepers in the city, according to the latest figures.
Councillor Helen Godwin, cabinet member for women, families and homes, said the authority has supported "hundreds" to find emergency accommodation.
A spokesman for Care in Bristol said the number in the first lockdown had dropped to 30-40 but had increased now, with demand for accommodation also up.
“We are very concerned about the safety of people rough sleeping, and those that are facing the prospect of it this winter," the charity's spokesman added.
Councillor Goodwin added that "this could be the toughest winter yet faced by the homeless community".
"The impacts the pandemic have had on our charity sector, local government finances and the growth in the number of homeless and rough sleepers will impact on our ability to help everyone off the streets this winter."
Help Bristol's Homeless said they were also concerned as "demand for accommodation has increased".
The charity typically provides 12 sleeping places on its emergency bus, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, they are limited to two people only – one upstairs and one downstairs.
Application increase
"More people are at risk of becoming homeless due to a change in their financial circumstances, leaving them unable to pay their bills in privately-rented accommodation," the charity added.
“The 'no evictions during lockdown' message from the government was made earlier in the year, yet despite that, we have seen an increase in these types of applications.”
Research, published in the Lancet, estimated 266 homeless lives were saved by preventative measures such as the use of hotels, closing dormitory-style communal shelters and increased infection control measures in hostels in England during the first wave.
Labour MP for Bristol West, Thangam Debbonaire has accused the government of failing to provide the funding to ensure everyone has a safe place to stay.
She has called for the urgent reinstatement of the "everyone in" scheme implemented in the first lockdown.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, she said some were "facing a perfect storm of awfulness.”
A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: "Councils have been given over £4.8bn of emergency funding to deal with the immediate pressures of the pandemic - including support for rough sleepers - and over £91m in funding for interim accommodation and support services for those at risk of rough sleeping."
