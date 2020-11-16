Bristol homeless: Charity releases video to highlight issue
By Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley
BBC West
- Published
A charity has released a "unifying" Christmas animation which aims to raise awareness of a rise in homelessness.
The Little City That Can was released by homelessness charity Caring In Bristol and voiced by actor Joe Sims.
Broadchurch star Mr Sims, from Bristol, said it showed the "extraordinary will" in helping rough sleepers.
The animation is part of the charity's Caring At Christmas campaign. There are currently about 75 people sleeping rough in the city.
Matt Smith, from design studio Rhombus, who worked alongside illustrator Claire Shorrock and animator Amie Nowlan in making the film, said it had been "an amazing opportunity to work on a unifying message that will play a part in Bristolian lives this Christmas".
As part of the campaign the charity will also be working with Bristol nightclub Lakota to give the homeless a place to sleep and be fed during the festive season.
Mr Sims said: "During lockdown I've seen such extraordinary will and beauty from people giving up their time to help.
"Through my project 500 Acts Of Kindness, I will be giving the charity £1,000 to go towards their campaign and other initiatives."
'Don't give up'
Caring in Bristol director Ben Richardson said the rise in homelessness this year, due to the financial implications of the pandemic, is the "biggest challenge" the charity has faced in 31 years.
He said: "The people of Bristol don't give up on the most vulnerable in our community, and neither do we.
"People rough sleeping in Bristol deserve a Christmas away from the absolute hell of our cold empty streets and I'm proud of my city for helping us to do that."
Bristol City Council has warned it could be the ‘Toughest winter yet’ for Bristol’s homeless for homeless people in the city.
A spokesperson said the authority had supported hundreds of rough sleepers or homeless people "into emergency accommodation" since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
They added there was a severe weather plan in place to provide additional temporary accommodation.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk