Bristol's Priory Hospital told to make urgent improvements
A mental health hospital has been told to make urgent improvements amid concerns over staffing levels and the use of medication.
A Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection found there were too few qualified staff at The Priory Hospital Bristol.
Inspectors also said systems for safely administering and storing medicines were not always followed.
A hospital spokesman said "immediate action" had been taken in response.
The inspections were carried out between 24 and 26 August after concerns were raised by other agencies.
The CQC said there were not always enough staff to ensure patients could take part in planned activities and that they "did not have access to the information they needed to provide good care".
Low fencing
Inspectors also found high vacancy and sickness rates, as well as high usage of agency staff who did not necessarily know the ward or patients well.
The report said there had been 30 incidents of people who were legally detained at the ward going absent without leave due to low fencing in the exterior courtyard, as patients with good physical health were able to climb the fence.
Inspectors also said staff training was not up to date and systems were not in place to ensure "medicines for rapid tranquilisation were administered under a legal framework or in line with national guidance".
The CQC told the hospital it must confirm to them in writing that it has enough suitably qualified and competent staff on wards at all times.
It must also make changes to its management of medicines and ensure all staff have an induction.
'Lack of oversight'
The CQC’s head of hospital inspection Karen Bennett-Wilson said the report "makes for disappointing reading".
"Senior leaders...lacked insight into many of the issues until this was raised with them, demonstrating a lack of oversight and assurance," she said.
A hospital spokesman said: "We are absolutely committed to improvement and have taken immediate action in the areas identified by the CQC.
"A new hospital director has been appointed who is closely overseeing the required improvements.
"We continue to work with all our stakeholders, including the CQC, to ensure our patients receive the best quality of care."
