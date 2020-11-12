Elderly couple's 'repeat victimisation' over 15 years
An elderly couple who have been sent threatening letters and whose property has been "repeatedly damaged" over the past 15 years are being "specifically targeted", police have said.
The couple, who live on Primrose Drive in Thornbury, have had a concrete slab, eggs and paint thrown at their house.
Avon and Somerset Police said the threatening letters had left them "scared to leave their home".
The force is appealing for help to identify those responsible.
Over the past 15 years, the couple have had glass bottles filled with paint thrown over their property, roofing nails scattered on their driveway, their car scratched and at least four threatening letters sent in the post.
PC Natalie Jones said the incidents were "shameful".
"We know the victims are being specifically targeted as the anonymous letters are personally addressed," she said.
"We also know the incidents are linked as the letters quite clearly make reference to the colour of paint the offender threatens to use next."
She said the paint attacks had left the couple feeling "vulnerable" while the letters had "left them scared to leave their home".
"Being victim of one incident of criminal damage is bad enough for any elderly couple but to be subjected to dozens of incidents over more than a decade is quite frankly awful," she said.
"The stress and anxiety these incidents are causing the victims is something we desperately want to bring an end to."
Police said extra CCTV has been added to their house and lighting improved in a nearby alley.