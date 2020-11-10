JK Rowling's The Ickabog child illustrators chosen for book
Dozens of illustrations by child artists have been selected for JK Rowling's latest book, the Ickabog.
Rowling wrote the book a decade ago as a bedtime story for her children, and it was serialised over the summer to help children during lockdown.
Evelyn, 9, from Bristol, whose drawing was chosen said she was "so excited" to see her drawing in print.
Only 34 drawings were chosen from 18,000 submitted from the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and India.
Rowling has pledged to donate all profits from the book to charities that are supporting those hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Evelyn said the book's release had cheered her up, as she found lockdown tough.
"We couldn't see our grandparents, and it was hard, so when the chapters came out it made me feel better," she said.
Rowling's latest book is the first one aimed at children since the last in the Harry Potter series, in 2007.
