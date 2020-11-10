Fireworks believed to have led to Bristol zoo's zebra death
- Published
A young zebra in a zoo died after apparently becoming spooked by fireworks ahead of bonfire night.
Staff at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm near Bristol said they believed the animal was frightened by bangs from several fireworks displays last Wednesday.
The eight-month-old zebra, named Hope, bolted and collided with the boundary of the enclosure.
A post-mortem revealed the sudden impact caused her immediate death. Staff described it as a "tragedy".
The zoo's managing director, Larry Bush, said staff were "devastated".
"It is such a tragedy that she has lost her life, seemingly as a result of fireworks being set off at nearby events which were intended as a celebration.
'Tragic impact'
"We know this was not the intention of local organisers and people letting off fireworks but it does demonstrate in a tragic way the impact that fireworks can have on animals - whether this be zebras, horses, native wildlife or pets in our homes."
Keeper Jayne Gibbins, said: "Her birth was a real high point for us in amongst the challenges of having to close the zoo for three months in support of the national lockdown and we are all feeling her loss greatly."
The zebra was born at the start of the first lockdown in March, and was named Hope "to symbolise a ray of light at a time which felt so bleak".
A spokesperson said they hoped, by sharing the story, "everyone will become more aware of the effect fireworks can have on animals".
"We really hope that people will now think hard and adopt alternative arrangements for celebrations, including silent fireworks or more animal-friendly options."