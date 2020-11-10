Avon & Somerset Police officer sacked for shoplifting
A police officer has been sacked and barred from the profession for life after shoplifting from a supermarket.
The constable stole groceries worth £75.04 from a Sainsbury's store after deliberately failing to self-scan them.
When stopped by security he said "was being a bit cheeky and thought I would chance it", a misconduct hearing heard.
Avon & Somerset Police Chief Constable Andy Marsh said it amounted to gross misconduct and "demonstrated that [the officer] is not trustworthy".
The officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons and was referred to only as PC S, received a conditional caution for theft.
He was found to have placed 71 items in his shopping bags worth £120.18 but scanned only 38 of them, paying £45.14 at the store in Winterstoke Road, Bristol, on 6 September.
The hearing was told when challenged by a security guard whether he had scanned all the items, PC S replied "yeah I think so".
After being brought back into the store, he admitted he hadn't scanned all of the items.
Mr Marsh said: "This criminal conduct which PC S has fully admitted brings discredit upon the police service and is so serious as to undermine public confidence in policing.
"This breach of professional standards, indeed criminal conduct, is so serious that dismissal would be justified and for this reason I have found it to be gross misconduct."
Mr Marsh dismissed the constable without notice and placed him on the barred list, meaning he can never work in policing again.
He said he had noted mitigation from PC S about financial problems and anxiety but his "criminal conduct...is incompatible with his role as a police officer".
"PC S has demonstrated that he is not trustworthy," Mr Marsh added.