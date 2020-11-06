Plans to reopen abandoned Westbury Wildlife Park
An abandoned wildlife park near Bristol could reopen next year under new plans launched by a team of residents.
The Westbury Wildlife Park was once home to birds of prey, a seal, rare sheep breeds, deer and one of the few wild cats in captivity at the time.
It closed for the final time in the late 1980s and since then public access to the site has been blocked.
A new board of trustees operating as the Westbury Wildlife Park Foundation have launched a crowdfunding campaign.
They hope to raise the £5,000 needed to get the park in Westbury-on-Trym open again.
They have already raised £1,800 to pay for insurance and PPE to get volunteers on site to clear up and restore the park for a reopening next summer.
Plans for the new park include wildlife ponds, a forest play area, picnic tables, woodland walk pathways, a café and a community workshop for education.
The team also plan to put in place bio-diversity, woodland and grass management schemes to encourage wildlife to bloom.
Kira Emslie and her partner Jonathan Ashby have been leading the efforts after they were furloughed from their roles in event management due to Covid-19.
Ms Emslie said: "With lockdown we thought wouldn't it be great if there was another outside space where people can be with nature.
"We've got a great group of people who want to help, we've been here every day since April - something that without lockdown would not have been possible.
"The park had just been left for more than 20 years, we had to fight through brambles and there were old animal pens and buildings full of tools untouched and rusted.
"We've already made great progress and we can really see the wonderful potential to give people access to another green space in Bristol and to promote conservation."