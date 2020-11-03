Inmate used homemade weapon to seriously injure Bristol Prison staff
An inmate has been convicted of using a homemade weapon to attack prison officers.
Using a spike on a handle, Daniel Matthews knocked one staff member unconscious and left another with a fractured eye socket at HMP Bristol.
At Worcester Crown Court, he was found guilty of multiple charges including wounding with intent.
The 28 year-old, who was convicted on 29 October, will be sentenced on 13 November.
The court was told the attack on the officers unfolded on 10 January this year as Matthews was being moved to a segregation unit after threatening staff.
He assaulted six male prison officers, leaving one unconscious with a serious head injury and a puncture wound to the jaw and another with a dislocated finger.
As well as the wounding with intent charge, Matthews was found guilty of four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He admitted possessing an offensive weapon in prison.
He will appear before Worcester Crown Court for sentencing
