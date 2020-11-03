Bristol M32 trees cut down in 'pre-dawn demolition'
- Published
Two maple trees which campaigners were fighting to save have been cut down in a "pre-dawn demolition".
The group built tree houses in Lower Ashely Road, St Pauls, to stop them being felled to make way for housing.
The group "Save the M32 Maples" said residents were woken before 06:00 GMT on Monday to the sound of chainsaws removing two of the last three trees.
A petition has been started asking Bristol's Mayor Marvin Rees to step in to save the last tree.
Originally there were five Norway maple trees on the site but two were felled as part of the redevelopment plans to build affordable housing.
Campaigners then climbed the remaining three trees and built platforms in March to protect them.
The petition also requests the local government ombudsman to look at documents the group has collected which it claims show the land is council property.
A city council spokesman said the land belongs to a private developer and "relevant planning permission is in place" so there is "no possible further action for the council to take".
He added: "We regret that our efforts to broker an agreement between the landowner and the community have been unsuccessful."
The BBC has not been able to reach developer John Garlick for a comment.
The group claims the trees help counter emissions from vehicles queuing to access a busy junction of the M32.
Campaigner Howard Ogden said: "This pre-dawn demolition was incredibly risky, and downright dangerous.
"This is an environmental disaster and shouldn't happen in a green city.
"By the time our members arrived on site, two of the maples were already gone but we managed to save the last tree."