Lorries moving new railway bridge stuck in mud
Lorries used to install a new railway bridge near Bristol have become stuck in mud.
Engineers constructed the replacement bridge near to an existing one on Gipsy Patch Lane in Little Stoke.
It was due to be lifted and moved into place over the weekend, but the BBC understands specialist lorries carrying the 4,260 tonne structure got stuck in mud after a roadway collapsed.
Rail journeys from Bristol to Wales may now be further disrupted.
The railway line is currently closed and Network Rail said prior to the weekend it was due to reopen next Saturday.
The bridge was originally due to be replaced at Easter but work was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is being replaced as part of the expansion of Bristol's Metrobus network into South Gloucestershire.
A South Gloucestershire Council spokesman said: "Despite detailed planning and preparation, our contractor, Network Rail, has encountered a significant issue moving the new 4,260-tonne Gipsy Patch Lane bridge into place.
"The bridge, which is already built, is being moved into position on a number of independent hydraulic transporters.
"Having successfully moved two thirds of the way into place the bridge transporters are now stuck.
"Our focus, alongside Network Rail, is on resolving the issue so that the bridge can be moved into position. This is likely to take a number of days and will delay the reopening of the mainline."
Bus replacement services are currently operating between Bristol Parkway and Newport.