Covid-19: Bristol heroes awarded with hearts and stars
- Published
Local heroes have been recognised in a "stars and hearts walk" by the communities of Filwood and Knowle West.
The walk, outside Filwood Community Centre, was designed to honour local people and make them "feel good" about where they live.
Hearts have been used to commemorate those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.
Stars have been displayed to celebrate the work of key workers and volunteers who have gone “above and beyond”.
One of those remembered with a heart is retired Avon and Somerset police officer Nick Matthews, who died with coronavirus complications in March.
Mr Matthews, who was from Nailsea, used to work at a police station in Broadbury Road.
Nominating him for a heart, a colleague said: “Nick was a true Avon and Somerset legend, took his job incredibly seriously and not seriously at all, all at the same time.
“I have nothing but fond memories and utmost respect for this top copper and true gentleman.”
Hannah Llewellin has also been honoured with a star for delivering shopping, prescriptions and cooked meals during the pandemic.
She also sorted clothing and a new fridge freezer for one resident, all while working for the NHS.
Dog walkers, Kirstie Blackett and Tina Sandford, of Paws Out Dog Walking, were also honoured.
Kimberlee Daly, who nominated them, said: “Our dog Ben really struggled at the beginning of lockdown.
“Lockdown didn’t just affect humans and the help we got really helped our family as we love Ben so much.”
In total, 28 stars and 32 hearts have been mounted outside the community centre, which will stay up indefinitely.
Fiona Dowling, one of the organisers of the event, said: “The aim of the project is to celebrate and honour local people who went above and beyond, and make locals feel good about where they live.
“It’s also to bring more creativity to the area and instil pride and showcase local talent."