Men charged in cocaine smuggling inquiry
- Published
Two men have been accused of conspiracy to import class A drugs after £400,000 worth of cocaine was seized.
Jack Fallon, 31, of Bramley Close, Olveston, Bristol, and Arron Collins, 34, of Newland Walk, Withywood, Bristol, were arrested on Friday.
They appeared before Worle magistrates on Saturday and were remanded to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 23 November.
The charges relate to the seizure in January of five kilos of cocaine at London Gateway Parcel Hub.
Mr Fallon is charged with conspiracy to import class A drugs and failure to comply with an order to provide officers with access to his phone.
Mr Collins is charged with conspiracy to import class A drugs and possessing an extreme pornographic image.