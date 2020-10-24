Bristol stabbing: Armed officers called to Park Street in city centre
Armed police were called to a city centre after a man was stabbed in the neck.
Police were called to reports of an assault on Park Street in Bristol just after 21:00 BST on Friday.
Officers treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to hospital while armed police were deployed to hunt for the attacker.
Avon and Somerset Police says it is still looking for the suspect, who fled the area.
A police cordon closed off part of the street, home to several bars and restaurants, but it was removed on Saturday lunchtime.
"Inquiries into the incident, along with efforts to locate the man, are ongoing," said a police spokesman.