Covid-19: Bristol's UWE students fined for rule breach parties
- Published
More than 20 students have been fined for Covid rule breaches after having parties in their University of the West of England (UWE) accommodation.
Police have fined 21 students £200 each for breaches of the "rule of six", having guests on campus and also failing to wear a face covering.
The Bristol-based students risk suspension if they "continue to put themselves and others at risk."
Police say they will act if people are "knowingly breaching the regulations".
UWE said it was working with officers to "challenge this behaviour" and there is now an extra police presence on campus to monitor breaches of Covid-19 regulations.
In a statement, the UWE said: "We recognise we are part of a bigger community, and that we each have a responsibility to protect that community.
"Sadly, over the last week, Avon and Somerset Police have issued a large number of fines and official warnings to students on our campuses, for disregarding the University rules, breaking the law, and putting our community at risk.
"These were in response to students not following the rule of six, and for having guests and parties in accommodation."
Eviction or suspension
It said that under its conduct policy, students could be evicted from student accommodation and/or suspended if the behaviour continued.
PC Simon Topps, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Our approach throughout has been to support students in following the regulations by engaging with them, explaining the law and giving encouragement to do the right thing.
"We will continue this approach and provide an opportunity to disperse or accept a warning.
"However, where people are knowingly breaching the regulations there to protect us all, we will move more quickly to enforcement by issuing a fine."
UWE has had 117 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past seven days.