Family 'joyous' after stolen World War Two medals recovered
The family of a World War Two veteran whose military medals were stolen five years ago say they are "joyous" they have been returned.
The medals were awarded to William Waldron and had been handed down to his son Leslie Waldron.
They were stolen in a burglary in Bath in 2015 but were recovered last week.
Leslie Waldron died last year aged 82, and his daughter said it "meant a lot" as it had been her father's "deepest wish" for them to be found.
The medals included a distinguished service medal and awards for good conduct.
When they were stolen appeals for information proved unsuccessful and Leslie's daughter Kate Carson continued the search, Avon and Somerset Police said.
They were tracked down through auction records and located at an address in Surrey where they were recovered by police last week.
Ms Carson said her father, who was known as Wally, was "devastated" when the medals were stolen.
"He had always been so proud of his father and wanted to pass the medals to his grandson," she said.
"Up to the time he was taken ill in July 2019 it was a regular topic of conversation, and always a sad one.
"Sadly he passed away in November 2019, one week after they were auctioned, unbeknownst to us. It seems fitting one year on they are back with his family."
William Waldron's great grandson, Will Carson, said his grandfather "cherished" the medals.
"He would be so happy to know they are back with the family where they belong," he said.
"It's brilliant to have them back."