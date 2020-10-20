Nightingale Court opens in Bristol to tackle case backlog
- Published
A temporary "Nightingale Court" is to be set up after the Bristol Law Society offered its building to the Ministry of Justice.
Coronavirus-related delays mean there is a backlog of 42,000 trials in crown courts and 500,000 magistrates cases waiting to be heard in the UK.
The building in Colston Avenue will begin to hear employment tribunals and non-custodial criminal cases this week.
Courts minister Chris Philp said he was "grateful" to the law society.
Bristol Law Society offered the vacant building as part of its 250th anniversary, saying it recognised the issues caused by lockdown four months ago.
Ben Holt, president of the society, said: "This is, I believe, a great example of the benefits that can be achieved by close co-operation between the society, the profession, the judiciary and the Ministry of Justice.
"It will enable and ensure greater access to the justice system to members of the public and court users at a time when it is under extreme pressure."
There are now 14 Nightingale Courts open nationwide, with another two due to open later this month, providing 22 extra courtrooms for delayed cases.
Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens said the new court was "much needed" for the Bristol area.
"All the partner agencies on the Avon and Somerset Local Criminal Justice Board are working closely together to manage the impact of the backlogs in court cases.
"We will monitor the situation to see how the Nightingale Court frees up capacity in our criminal courts going forward."