Wallace and Gromit sculptures to be unleashed on Bristol at The Mall
A "mini version" of a Wallace and Gromit sculpture trail is to be installed at a Bristol shopping centre.
Fifteen sculptures of Aardman characters Gromit, Wallace, Shaun the Sheep and Feathers McGraw are to feature in the display at The Mall at Cribbs Causeway from 24 October.
The socially-distanced trail will raise money for The Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children's Hospital Charity.
It will include new designs as well as favourites from previous trails.
Creations in the sculpture show, called Gromit Unleashed: The Grand Adventure, will each represent a different country.
They will be located out of reach to minimise the risk of virus transmission, and "selfie spots" will be marked to encourage people to keep their distance from others.
An online digital tour of all the sculptures will also be available via the appeal's website.
Director of the appeal, Nicola Masters, said those behind it wanted to "help bring a smile to the faces of shoppers and their families while they are visiting The Mall at the end of such a difficult year for everyone".
"Gromit Unleashed: The Grand Adventure will take visitors on a safe adventure, while helping raise awareness of the sick babies and children in our region that still need our help and support," she said.
Previous Grand Appeal sculpture trails in Bristol have featured models of well-loved Aardman characters placed at locations around the city, each one painted by well-known celebrities and artists.
More than a million people were said to have visited a Gromit trail in 2013 and since then they have raised over £6m for Bristol Children's Hospital.