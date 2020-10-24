Bristol's spookiest houses mapped out for Halloween
A map of Bristol's spookiest houses has been created by a mother of five who says she is "obsessed by Halloween".
Natasha Wood set up the Facebook group Halloween displays in Bristol when she realised trick or treating would be different this year due to coronavirus,
Since then more than 170 decorated Halloween houses have been added to a digital map covering most of the city.
Ms Wood said: "There's great big spider webs, a forest scene and a pirate ship, it's just snowballed."
Bristol families are being encouraged to have Halloween at home this year, in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The government has advised against trick or treating but stopped short of actually banning it.
Any Halloween parties must abide by the "rule of six" in tier one areas such as Bristol.
Ms Wood said she was happy people were getting involved in her creepy Halloween map "right across Bristol".
"I didn't expect it to but it has literally snowballed and gone crazy in the last two weeks," she said.
"And there's so much variety, one of the girls spent over £200 on fake spider webbing alone."
Mark Davenport, from Fishponds, has gone big and built a Halloween pirate ghost ship in his front garden.
"It's a half-sized pirate ship, it's about 18ft long and my garden's only 20ft long," he said.
"I've got Davey Jones on there and all his crew. And I've got a 10ft long crocodile."
Last year, Mr Davenport said more than 1,500 people and "coachloads" of visitors descended on his house to see his display.
"We did a massive graveyard and a big witch's cave with a 30ft spider sat on top of it," he said,
"I just love it, it's my Christmas, it's the one time of year I like."
All the Halloween house displays are due to be ready for viewing from this weekend.
