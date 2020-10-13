Bristol's events sector 'on brink of collapse'
Bristol's events sector is "on the brink of collapse" and needs further government backing if it is to survive, according to a music promoter.
Conal Dodds said "we risk not having a cultural sector to return to next year" as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Campaigners held a light display in support of the sector which employs about 40,000 people in the city.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said recent investment proved the government was "here for culture".
Venues in Bristol were among those to benefit from the £257m Culture Recovery Fund grants announced on Monday.
But Mr Dodds said the industry faced a bleak future, adding: "In the 30 years I've been involved in the music industry I've never known a period as critical as the one we are in now.
"The government needs to go further to support [event industry] workers in the meantime.
"If this is not done we risk not having a cultural sector to return to next year."
🚨Proud to stand in solidarity tonight with Bristol’s events industry professionals & @SurvivalTour in support of @WeMakeEventsoff. ✊♥️#WeMakeEvents #lightitinred pic.twitter.com/xk4LEhXCpT— Jess Siggers (@porthjess) October 12, 2020
The performance was part of the #WeMakeEvents red alert campaign.
Todd Wills, artistic director at Bristol Beacon, formerly The Colston Hall, said Bristol was known for its creative sector and live events, and had been hit particularly hard.
"This crisis has affected everyone but disproportionately the industry which makes it such an amazing place to live and work," he said.
Organisers of the display at the Cascade Steps on Monday also hope to raise funds for entertainment industry workers facing financial hardship.
City venues' staff met a group of event industry workers - known as The Survival Tour - who are cycling from Newcastle to London to highlight the challenges Covid has posed for the sector.
Bristol Beacon, Louisiana, Upfest, St Paul's Carnival, Ashton Gate, Bristol Sounds and the Bristol Craft Beer Festival were among the venues to back the tour.