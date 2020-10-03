'Scared' teenager who fled care 'raped in a park'
- Published
A 16-year-old boy was raped in a park after running away from a B&B where Bristol City Council social services had placed him, a public inquiry heard.
The teenager was "too scared" to stay at the accommodation because adults "who could pose a risk" to him were there, the hearing was told.
City council director of children and family services Ann James admitted the incident was "indefensible".
The incident was revealed during an independent inquiry into child abuse.
Ms James said the council no longer placed young people or care leavers in B&B temporary accommodation.
The inquiry is examining how councils deal with grooming and sexual abuse, as well as sexual exploitation of children by organised networks.
The panel was told the 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, suffered violence in the family home, mental health problems and used drugs supplied by his parents.
He became a looked-after child by Bristol City Council but continued to be at risk of exploitation, the inquiry's lead counsel Henrietta Hill QC said.
Junior counsel Paul Livingston said: "He reported that on one occasion he was too scared to stay at the bed and breakfast and therefore spent the night in a park where he was raped.
"Children's social care subsequently acknowledged that while the child was placed in bed and breakfast accommodation he was living with adults who could pose a risk."
'Intolerable incident'
The boy had left the family home after an assault by his parents and had six separate placements during a two-month period, the inquiry heard.
Asked by Ms Hill if she thought the placements met the boy's needs, Ms James said: "I do not."
"It is indefensible that we have children in care who are placed in such temporary accommodation," she said.
"Rates of children in care nationally have grown at a swifter rate than placement provision has been able to keep pace with.
"We're developing an out-of-hours service in Bristol because it's intolerable that that should happen to a 16 or 17-year-old," she added.
The inquiry will resume on October 29.