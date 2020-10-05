Man who ran 401 marathons starts virtual challenge
- Published
An endurance athlete who ran 401 marathons in 401 days is inviting school children to "join him virtually" on his next challenge.
Ben Smith plans to run and cycle 14,000 miles across 50 US states in 104 days, if 2021 Covid-19 restrictions allow.
The 38-year-old from Portishead wants children to use the MyVirtualMission platform to convert activities like sport, baking or chores into miles.
He hopes to raise £500,000 for the wellbeing charity he founded in 2017.
Mr Smith set up The 401 Foundation after completing his original self-funded challenge - 401 marathons in 401 days - in 2015-16.
He said he had launched the latest challenge to primary school children because "everyone's mental wellbeing has been affected by the pandemic in some way."
When asked how he would ensure pupils would stick to the challenge and not spend more time on their phones or tablets, he said "the virtual element gives the challenge an exciting and interactive twist".
"It also helps us remove barriers and to show children that you do not need to be sporty to be physically active.
"We can convert over 100 activities from mainstream sports like running and football to more creative activities like baking or changing your bed into steps and miles to help them achieve their goals," he said.
Headteacher Jenna Cooke, from Little Mead Primary School in Bristol, said the programme was "easy to adapt".
"In the current situation promoting a child's positive wellbeing is of huge importance. We're looking forward to getting started to inspire the children and getting everyone motivated to look out and care for each other."
The virtual challenge for schools starts on 12 October and is due to finish a year later when Ben Smith is due to complete it in Hawaii.
Mr Smith said there were 1,000 places available for primary schools across the UK and he "looked forward to seeing those places fill up".
- Published
- 15 December 2016
- Published
- 5 October 2016
- Published
- 30 September 2016