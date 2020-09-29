Incredible Edible Bristol's winter crops at risk Published duration 19 minutes ago

image copyright Edible Bristol image caption The polytunnel at the Speedwell allotment has to be replaced at a cost of £5,000

A charity which grows food to give to vulnerable people in Bristol says its services will be at risk unless it can repair vital equipment.

Incredible Edible Bristol uses propagation polytunnels on allotments in Speedwell to grow plants for about 50 community gardens.

But they have been damaged by recent stormy weather, leaving some recipients in danger of running out of plants.

"If we don't plant now, the mid-winter crop won't happen," said Sarah Venn.

"The allotments have allowed us to grow crops for some of the more lost areas of the city.

"We've been providing food boxes for refugees and asylum seekers, and plants for the community centre at Avonmouth.

"These are people who were missed from the mainstream emergency aid happening during lockdown."

Incredible Edible Bristol was founded in 2014 to promote urban gardens across Bristol.

It is now looking to raise £5,000 to pay for replacement polytunnels.

"Come January or February, we'll end up with the same damage from storms if we try and repair it ourselves rather than professionally," said Ms Venn.

image copyright Google image caption Avonmouth Communty Centre uses plants grown by Incredible Edible for its garden

Avonmouth's Community Centre has a small garden which grows vegetables propagated at the Speedwell allotment.

"Getting fresh vegetables is really hard here because there's only one shop nearby," said centre manager Jac Blacker.

"The produce from our garden makes a huge difference in terms of quality of food and trying different things.