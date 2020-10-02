Pioneer portraits to celebrate Bristol's Caribbean elders
A photographer is documenting the generation of people who came to the UK from the Caribbean in the 1950s and '60s as a "form of remembrance".
Garfield McKenzie, from Bristol, said he was inspired to create the Pioneers collection "when my mum passed away".
He said documenting his elders was important for the next generation because they [elders] "have within them a wisdom and life experience".
The portraits are on show at St Pauls Learning Centre until December.
Mr McKenzie said: "The collection is called Pioneers because I know that the generation that came here in the '50s and '60s are true pioneers because of the resistance they encountered and the way in which British society rejected them and the racism and prejudice that they experienced."
He said: "I think for a group of people who are away from home, like those of us who came from the Caribbean, it is even more important - that tie with the elders.
"African culture, both in the diaspora and at home, largely has more respect for their elders, something which I feel is diminishing at a fast rate in this society and will be an immense loss to us because in this respect we are imitating the incubating society."
The portraits will be part of an exhibition during Black History Month but Mr Mckenzie said he does not use the term black - he uses the term "member of the African family away from home".
"The term Black History or Black History Month is really faffing around with something that really needs serious attention.
"What we need to be teaching are the missing pages of world history then we wouldn't need to have one month of black history we would be teaching the truth all year round.
"This loss of historical memory has perpetuated trauma for those of African descent, in the diaspora particularly, and it doesn't do the European any good either."
Garfield McKenzie said the collection was an ongoing project and if there was "anyone out there" who wanted to participate to get in touch.
