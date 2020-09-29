Andre Gayle stabbing: Man charged with murder Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Andre Gayle was stabbed near Easton Community Centre on 31 August

A man has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of Andre Gayle in Bristol.

Mr Gayle died in hospital two days after being stabbed in the early hours of 31 August in Easton.

Jerome Lewis, 24, from Kimberley Place in Croydon, has appeared at Bristol Magistrates court following the charge.

Avon & Somerset Police say 13 other people, aged between 16 and 40, have been arrested in connection with Mr Gayle's death.

Lewis, who did not enter a plea, was remanded in custody and will appear at Bristol Crown Court on 1 October.

