The Prince's Trust calls for action over lockdown 'lost generation' Published duration 14 minutes ago

image copyright Rob Potter image caption Sophie Charrington and Murray Hitchens, from The Music Trip, said "if you can start a business in a global pandemic, you can do anything"

Action is needed to stop young people hit hard by unemployment during the pandemic becoming a "lost generation", the Prince's Trust has said.

The trust said 40% of 16-25-year-olds in Bristol are "losing hope" and employers, government and charities must "work together" to support them.

Designer Eva Gilder-Hodgson said a trust grant had given her "confidence to adapt rather than feel defeated".

Since March, the trust has helped about 2,000 young people in Bristol.

image copyright Eva Gilder-Hodgson image caption "I knew I would need to adapt fast to keep Blue Coats Studio afloat," Eva Gilder-Hodgson said

Eva Gilder-Hodgson, 26, set up Blue Coat Studio last year and designs furniture using recycled materials, with her main clients being independent businesses.

"With the extreme strain put on independents due to the pandemic, I knew demand for my design services would decrease quickly," she said.

"At the time of lockdown Blue Coats Studio was just picking up speed, then one by one, lined-up projects began to cancel."

She was helped by the trust's relief fund for newly self-employed people who "like myself had fallen between the government's safety net".

image copyright The Music Trip image caption Murray Hitchens and Sophie Charrington had to move back to their parents to give their business "a chance of surviving"

Sophie Charrington and Murray Hitchens, both 24, founded The Music Trip and create music experiences using Virtual Reality and other immersive media.

"As The Music Trip originated as an events company, the cancellation of all outdoor and indoor live music and major events forced us to re-evaluate our whole business model if we were to continue trading," they said.

"Our first ever commissions and upcoming projects, including content production and trading at Glastonbury, were all quickly cancelled and painfully we were left with no business by April."

image copyright Sean Malyon image caption Peter White is a key worker and has worked throughout lockdown

Pete White, 28, who had always had an ambition to be a train driver, approached the Princes Trust in 2016 after being on long-term benefits.

He took part in the Get Into Customers Services programme run by the trust and Great Western Railway and has been employed on the railways ever since.

After a week of training - which was originally postponed because of the pandemic - Mr White said he felt "incredibly lucky".

"My overwhelming feeling looking at the news is that young people have it stacked against them in a lot of ways," he said.

"But there are opportunities out there and the Princes Trust helped me. I'm looking forward to being a qualified train driver."