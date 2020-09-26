Train station murals combine mandalas and garlic bulbs Published duration 16 minutes ago

image caption The gates were decorated by blacksmith Mary Reynolds

A railway station has been given a colourful makeover with three new pieces of art with a "universal" theme.

The artworks at Stapleton Road in Bristol were commissioned by Severnside Community Rail Partnership.

Bristol artist Manazzar Siddique said: "We wanted to do something that was not associated with one community, something quite universal, so that's why we went for a mandala theme."

The station wall, a directions sign and the metal gates were all redecorated.

"We kind of improvised and tried to use a bit of train tracks in there but in a kind of subtle way," added Ms Siddique.

The mandala murals were completed by Peace of Art whose members all live near Stapleton Road station in Bristol.

Blacksmith Mary Reynolds redecorated the station gates and the large butterfly signpost mural was painted by Anna Higgie.

image caption The mandalas are all edged with a train track design

Peace of Art artist Aumairah Hassan said: "We're really pleased with the way the first one went.

"It just kind of motivated us to push on through, we thought 'we've done one and you know it's not as hard as we thought it was going to be'.

"We've worked together really well and we managed to get it all done."

image caption The Severn Rail Partnership commissioned the work