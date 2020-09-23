Bristol stabbing: Knife chase photo released in murder probe Published duration 13 minutes ago

image copyright Avon and Somerset Police image caption Officers believe the knife seen in this photo was used in the attack

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Bristol have released a photo of a person chasing the victim with a large knife.

Andre Gayle died in hospital following an attack in Easton on 31 August. Police believe the weapon seen in the photo was the one used in the attack.

Officers say he was in a fight involving several other people 25 minutes before he was stabbed.

Thirteen people have been arrested as part of the murder investigation.

Those arrested are aged between 16 and 40, however, police said no charges had been made.

Avon and Somerset Police urged anyone who knew the whereabouts of the knife to come forward, and renewed an appeal for people with phone footage or photos to come forward.

image caption Officers say Mr Gayle was in a fight involving several other people 25 minutes before he was stabbed

Det Sup James Riccio said: "We've now established that at around 02:50 BST on 31 August, Andre was involved in an altercation in the car park by the Easton Jamia Mosque in St Marks Road.

"This was 25 minutes before he was chased by a number of people close to Easton Community Centre resulting in him being stabbed several times.

"He died from these injuries in hospital two days later.

"Andre's family have been devastated by his death at the age of just 29. Our specialist family liaison officer is keeping them updated on the progress of this investigation and we hope those with information will think of the torment they are going through and do the right thing."

Mr Gayle, 29, was one of two men injured in the attack.

A forensic post-mortem examination concluded he had suffered multiple stab wounds which led to his death.