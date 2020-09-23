Colston Hall music venue to be renamed Bristol Beacon Published duration 50 minutes ago

image caption The main sign bearing old name was removed from the building in June

A famous music venue in Bristol named after slave trader Edward Colston has been given a new name.

The Colston Hall will now be known as Bristol Beacon.

Bristol Music Trust, which runs the venue, said it hoped the renaming would be "a fresh start for the organisation and its place in the city".

The hall is near where a statue of the 17th Century slave trader was torn down by protesters in June during an anti-racism protest.

Louise Mitchell, chief executive of the trust, said Bristol Beacon would be "a symbol of hope and community".

"A focal point for music in the city. A gathering space, illuminating the way ahead. A place of welcome, warmth and light," she said.

image copyright PA Media image caption The statue of Edward Colston was dragged through Bristol before being thrown into the harbour

A spokesperson said it was "the start of a new chapter" and the trust hoped "this moment serves as a fresh start for the organisation and its place in the city, with a focus on music performance and education".

"We believe in the power of music to break down barriers and cross boundaries," they said.

"Bristol Beacon will celebrate this in everything we do."

They said the trust had consulted with 4,000 people across the city about the new name and it had been endorsed by the board of trustees.

The trust said the venue was built 150 years after Colston's death in 1721 with no financial investment or direct link to the man or his wealth.

Bosses originally announced in 2017 they