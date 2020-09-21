Murals painted to connect communities in St Paul's Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Green Way Project image caption The mural designs feature recipes and ingredients such as vine leaves, palms, banana leaves, hibiscus, chilli peppers and sweet chestnuts.

Three community hubs are being linked with a 'green route' to bring people together and promote healthy living.

The Green Way will connect St Paul's Learning Centre, the Adventure Playground and Halston Drive Community Room in Bristol.

Vibrant murals that celebrate world foods are being painted at two of the hubs, and new benches, trees and signs will line the route.

It is hoped the project will add to the redevelopment of the area.

The project is a result of two years collaboration between Bristol-based charity The Architecture Centre, St Paul's Learning Centre, St Paul's Adventure Playground, and the local community.

Georgina Bolton, from the Architecture Centre, said: "The Green Way is all about celebrating and connecting the communities of St Paul's...encouraging a healthier, less polluted route through the area."

image copyright The Green Way Project image caption Artists have begun painting murals at the community hubs.

Ms Bolton said the route makes the most of "the amazing green spaces" that allow people to walk from one location to another without going on a main road.

As part of the project, local art collective Graft have also begun painting murals at St Paul's Learning Centre and Halston Drive Community Room.

The designs are inspired by world foods following a competition in which the local community was asked: 'What is Your Soul Food?'

Ms Bolton said: "The murals will depict some of the ingredients as well as the plant life of St Paul's, and you will be able to walk around and take a photo - Instagram it and then try cooking it at home."

image copyright The Green Way Project image caption One of the three recipes selected was Glen Crooks’ Akee and Saltfish

Tara Miran, one of the winners of the recipe competition, said having her Dolma recipe "for all the community to see and share" was like "an act of love and acknowledgement for my Kurdish roots".