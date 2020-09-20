Woman unearths hand grenade in Stoke Gifford garden
- Published
A woman unearthed a hand grenade while doing some gardening at her home.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to the house in Harry Stoke Road, Stoke Gifford, at 16:50 BST on Saturday after she found the device that morning.
A police spokesman said: "Explosive Ordnance Disposal (OAD) was informed and advised a 20m (65ft) cordon was put in place purely as a precaution."
The device was moved to a safe location for a controlled detonation on Sunday morning.