Suspicious package found in sorting office Published duration 10 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The package was found at Filton sorting office early on Friday

Searches are being carried out at two Royal Mail depots by police investigating a suspicious package.

Avon and Somerset Police said the item was found at the sorting office in Filton at 02:17 BST Friday.

Specialist officers then established it could have been transported to the Bath delivery office.