Bus hits bridge in Bristol city centre crash Published duration 3 minutes ago

image caption The crash closed Frogmore Street in the centre of Bristol

The roof of a bus was ripped off after it hit a bridge in the centre of Bristol.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area around Frogmore Street, the site of the crash at about 16:20 BST.

No passengers were on board at the time and the driver was unharmed, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The level of damage to the bridge has yet to be assessed and roads are expected to remain closed, the force said.

Police have blocked Park Street and Frogmore Street and emergency services remain at the scene.

image caption The Park Street bus route through the centre of Bristol is also closed

image copyright Dr Hazel Phillips image caption The bridge has yet to be assessed for safety, police said

