Bristol schools send home year groups due to Covid Published duration 15 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Year Seven at John Williams Oasis Academy have been told to self-isolate for 14 days

Pupils and teachers across three schools have been sent home after four children tested positive for Covid-19.

Two children at Two Mile Hill Primary in Bristol came back with positive tests, resulting in 160 pupils of mixed ages being sent home.

Shirehampton Primary's Year Six have also been told to self-isolate after one child fell ill.

John Williams Oasis Academy has done the same for Year Seven after a single positive test result.

'Not surprising'

Bristol City Council has said all the affected schools are following Public Health England guidance and will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Director for Education and Skills, Alison Hurley, said: "All the schools have robust measures in place to ensure they can quickly respond to any confirmed Covid-19 cases and prevent the spread of infection to other students and school staff.

"While this is a worrying time for parents, school really is the best place for children so please continue to send your children in."

Bristol's Director for Public Health, Christina Gray, said: "With students going back to school after a long break where they have mixed with other families it is not surprising that we have seen a few cases in schools already.

"Nationally we have seen an increase over the past few weeks, following the easing of lockdown restrictions, people mixing more, returning from holidays and visiting relatives around the country."

She added that infection rates are still very low and children were more likely to contract coronavirus at home.