Bristol stabbing: Nine arrested over fatal attack Published duration 6 minutes ago

image caption Andre Gayle, was stabbed near Easton Community Centre on 31 August

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Bristol bringing total arrests to nine.

A 17-year-old boy and a man, 29, were arrested on suspicion of murder after Andre Gayle died in hospital following an incident in Easton on 31 August.

Police asked for people with "phone footage or photos" to come forward.

"Someone will have seen Andre running for his life. Someone will have recognised who was chasing him," the force said.

Avon and Somerset Police said five other men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and two others were arrested in connection with the inquiry.

image caption Mr Gayle was one of two men injured in the attack. The second man has since been discharged from hospital.

Mr Gayle, 29, was one of two men injured in the attack, which took place at about 03:15 BST on Monday, 31 August.

A forensic post-mortem examination concluded he had suffered multiple stab wounds which led to his death.