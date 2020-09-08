Beyond The 26: Online campaign celebrates BAME teachers
By Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley
Broadcast Journalist
- Published
An online campaign has been launched to celebrate BAME teachers and make them more visible.
Bristol teacher Aisha Thomas, who presented a BBC documentary in 2018 about the lack of diversity in education, has launched Beyond The 26.
In the programme she said there were only 26 black teachers in Bristol.
Ms Thomas said the campaign would share accounts, blogs and stories and create a network of teachers that have felt “othered”.
It will celebrate a different teacher or education worker every day on Instagram.
Miss Thomas said: “When I did the BBC documentary it really had the reverse effect that I wanted - rather than raising awareness, it gaslighted people in education.
“It put pressure on to black people by saying you need to go into education but we’ve moved on from that 2018 conversation now.
“Beyond the negativity we need to celebrate the teachers that are here, beyond the 26 teachers I spoke of on the programme.
“Bristol has some amazing people working in education and they need to be seen, heard and included.”
'Good timing'
First to be celebrated on Instagram was Tanzil Gibbons, a 24-year-old teacher in training.
Mr Gibbons said: “In this project, British children get to see a black person who’s not the idea of what they see in the media or what their parents have told them.
“They get to see something different and what good timing.
“The situation in terms of social justice right now means people's ears and eyes are open.”
Cabot Learning Federation teacher Lana Crosbie said Beyond The 26 will “invigorate” the 2018 conversation on there not being enough black teachers in the city.
“Representation is still far too low," she said.
“Black people have poor experiences in the school environment and once they become adults it's not a career that they want to pursue.
“The project will elevate the work of the 30 or so teachers that we know of, help us to identify more and inspire young children's aspirations in education.”
