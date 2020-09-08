Flats on stilts installed above Bristol car park Published duration 8 minutes ago

image copyright JonCraig_Photos image caption Bristol City Council is spending up to £1.43m on the project

Flats on stilts have been installed over a car park in Bristol.

A spokesperson from ZedPod Ltd who designed the new homes said the buildings would have the lowest possible running costs.

The 11 flats have been created on a raised steel deck at Chalks Road car park in St George.

The development is part of a Bristol City Council scheme to help disadvantaged people find homes and will be rented to young people.

The project is one of the two being trialled under the Bristol Housing Festival banner - a five-year programme spearheaded by the council who has agreed to spend up to £1.43m on the project.

The homes will be rented to young people in need of affordable housing and those at risk of a housing crisis, including NHS workers.

The council will be working with YMCA Bristol to find tenants.

image copyright Jon_Craig photos image caption The council will be working with YMCA Bristol to find tenants

ZedPods operations director Dr Rehan Khodabuccus said: "We wanted to address key worker and affordable housing issues without compromising on our values of sustainability and quality."

Bristol's mayor, Marvin Rees, said: "It's an exciting and yet practical approach to addressing some of the housing challenges we have in the city and I hope we can see more of these sort of projects delivered in the near future."

He added: "We have to be thinking creatively about how we best use the space we have in the city and not keep pushing people further and further out because they can't afford city house prices."