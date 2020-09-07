Image caption Andre Gayle was stabbed near Easton Community Centre on 31 August

Another man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Bristol on Bank Holiday Monday.

Andre Gayle, 29, died in hospital on Wednesday from multiple stab wounds, two days after being attacked near Easton Community Centre.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Seven people in total have now been arrested over the killing, a force spokesman said.

Three men, aged 22, 27 and 29, were all arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend and remain in custody, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Mr Gayle was one of two men injured in the attack, which took place at about 03:15 BST on Monday, 31 August.

A forensic post-mortem examination concluded he had suffered multiple stab wounds which led to his death.

The second man was discharged from hospital following treatment for his injuries.