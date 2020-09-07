Image caption The school's opening has been delayed after the application was called in

The opening of a new school in Bristol is to be delayed by a year due to concerns about flooding.

The Oasis Temple Quarter secondary school gained planning approval from the city council in August and was due to open in 2021.

But Environment Agency flooding concerns have led to the application being called in by the government.

A council spokesperson said they were now waiting for the call-in process to be "resolved".

They added: "Plans continue to be progressed for Oasis Academy Temple Quarter to provide a much needed boost to school places.

"Whilst we wait for the secretary of state call-in process to be resolved we are in discussion with established schools and are confident there will be capacity for next September."

Jenny Grinstead, whose son was a prospective student, said she was concerned about "a huge shortfall for Bristol's 2021 intake".

Delays

It was hoped the school, alongside the Feeder Canal, would open next year.

Plans were first mooted in 2018 and the city council hoped it would help ease a shortfall of about 200 secondary school places in 2021.

However, its construction was already delayed due to planning problems and Mrs Grinstead she was unsure if her son would get a place at another school in east Bristol.

She said: "If he does get into an east Bristol school there is a real risk that that school could be overcrowded and could be struggling which could affect his life chances forever.

"This is the culmination of multiple years of delays and failures...if there is a real concern about flooding the school should never have been in that development in the first place."

An Oasis Community Learning spokesperson said the "application approval is a huge milestone despite the flooding issues", adding: "We are committed to building a new school."