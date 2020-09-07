Man hands himself in after gun incident in Bristol
- 7 September 2020
A man has been arrested after a gun was fired in Bristol.
A van and a car were "deliberately damaged" on Montreal Avenue at about 08:30 BST on Thursday. A gun was fired at the scene but no-one was hurt.
Following a police appeal, a man handed himself in to police on Sunday evening and is now in police custody.
Officers said that they did not believe there was "a risk to the wider community" following the incident in the north of the city.