Image caption Andre Gayle was stabbed near Easton Community Centre on 31 August

Three more people have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Bristol on Bank Holiday Monday.

Andre Gayle, 29, died in hospital on Wednesday, two days after being stabbed near Easton Community Centre.

Three men, aged 22, 27 and 29, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Six people in total have now been arrested over the killing, a force spokesman said.

Acting Det Supt James Riccio said: "We've now made six arrests in the six days since the attack, but the key to getting justice for Andre and his family lies in the community.

"Someone will have seen Andre running for his life. Someone will have recognised who was chasing him."

Image caption Police are investigating two stabbings within 24 hours in Easton

Mr Gayle was one of two men injured in the attack, which took place at about 03:15 BST on Monday, 31 August.

A forensic post-mortem examination concluded he had suffered multiple stab wounds which led to his death.

The second man was discharged from hospital following treatment for his injuries.