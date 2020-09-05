Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Jamal McBean is sought by police in connection with the incident

Police are appealing for help to trace a man after a gun was fired in Bristol.

A van and a car were "deliberately damaged" on Montreal Avenue at about 08:30 BST on Thursday. A gun was fired at the scene but no-one was hurt.

Officers want to trace Jamal McBean, 20, from Horfield, for allegedly possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Avon and Somerset Police said it believed he was in the north of the city.

Image caption A van and a car were "deliberately damaged by two men with weapons" on Thursday morning

Det Insp Clement Goodwin said: "My message to Jamal is: we won't stop looking for you, so contact us and arrange to hand yourself in."

He added: "This involves individuals who are known to one another, so I can reassure residents that we don't believe there is a risk to the wider community."

Anyone who sees Mr McBean is urged not to approach him and to call police.

A second man arrested for affray has been released under investigation.