Image copyright Becky Image caption The fires broke out in Lake Road, Westbury-on-Trym

A house, a caravan, two vans and three cars have been damaged in several fires on a residential road in Bristol.

The blazes broke out in Lake Road, Westbury-on-Trym, in the early hours of Saturday.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the fires were brought under control quickly and a fire investigation officer is working to find the cause.

Jim Hackford, whose car was damaged, said it had been "scary" waking to the sound of "tyres popping" and "bangs".

A fire service said the cause of the fires was "currently unknown".

Mr Hackford said he was woken at about 03:00 BST to "loud bangs" and a "strange bright orange glow".

"I got out of bed and saw my neighbour's caravan was engulfed in flames and the tyres were popping," he said.

"A bunch of cars and vehicles were also on fire, up and down the road, and a couple of houses.

"I couldn't believe my eyes. I freaked out, it was scary, I kept thinking what else is going to happen."

Image copyright Becky Image caption Jim Hackford was woken at about 03:00 GMT to "loud bangs" and a "strange bright orange glow"

Image copyright Jim Hackford Image caption Resident Patricia Simpson said it was "shocking"

Patricia Simpson, who lives nearby, said: "I heard a few bangs and thought it sounded like gunshots but it was the car making the noise because it was on fire.

"The flames were huge. It's a shocking thing to see. You see it in the movies but you don't see it in real life."