Image caption Andre Gayle was stabbed near Easton Community Centre on 31 August

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police have arrested a 27-year-old in connection with the death of Andre Gayle.

Two other men, aged 28 and 27, remain in custody after Bristol magistrates granted police more time to question them.

Mr Gayle died in hospital on Wednesday, two days after being stabbed near Easton Community Centre.

He was one of two men injured in the attack, which took place at about 03:15 BST on Bank Holiday Monday, 31 August.

The other man was discharged from hospital following treatment.

Image caption Police are investigating two stabbings within 24 hours in Easton

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Gayle suffered multiple stab wounds.

"For the sake of Andre's loved ones, please come forward and tell us anything you know, no matter how small," said Acting Det Supt James Riccio, of the Major Crime Investigation Team.

The attack was one of two stabbings to take place in Easton within 24 hours.

The fatal incident followed another stabbing on Easton Road at 04:30 BST on 30 August.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.