People will be stopped from gathering in a park where a "silent" disco caused so much noise it kept residents awake.

More than 100 people took part dancing and listening to music on headphones in Owen Park, Bristol, last weekend.

However, residents said extra sounds, like a generator, caused "sleeplessness and anxiety" and many were upset police did not intervene.

A dispersal order is now in place from 18:00 BST until 18:00 on Sunday meaning officers can break up gatherings.

People had found glass and excrement in the park following the event.

The S35 dispersal gives police powers to disperse groups of people in order to prevent anti-social behaviour.

Officers can also seize items if they believe they could be used to cause harassment, alarm or distress to the public.

Insp Deepak Kenth, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The dispersal order has been actioned following consultation with the local community to address their concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area.

"We continue to encourage members of the public to report any issues to us so that pro-active measures like this can be put in place."

The force said it was currently targeting events that break Covid rules.