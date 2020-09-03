Image caption Three men were injured in the attack on Wells Road, Knowle, in February

A man suffering from a mental breakdown who stabbed bystanders as he roller-skated down a street has been detained indefinitely in a psychiatric hospital.

Benjamin Bridgeman, who has schizophrenia, was cleared of attempted murder by reason of insanity.

The 38-year-old stabbed three men and a police officer with a kitchen knife in Knowle, Bristol, on 25 February.

He was tackled by members of the public before police arrested him, Bristol Crown Court heard.

The trial heard from forensic psychiatrists who said the defence of "insanity" should be available to Bridgeman.

The court was told he had a history of obsessive compulsive disorder since he was 15 and had used cannabis and LSD to try to control his social anxiety.

He had stopped using cannabis a week before the attack, telling his psychiatrist the day before that he believed his family "were going to be... killed by aliens" and he "was going to be taken away to be sacrificed".

Three men, two aged 26 and one aged 50, were injured in the attack in Wells Road, while Sgt Ross Hurwood was stabbed as he attempted to apprehend Bridgeman.

'Disease of the mind'

In a letter read out in court, Bridgeman apologised for his actions.

"I wish to make it clear that I am very sorry that my mental health got to such a level it resulted in harm to others," he wrote.

"I wish I could change the grief I have caused, not only to the victims but to my friends and family.

"I was suffering from a disease of the mind, there was no malice, just a set of delusional beliefs which led me to hurt innocent people."

Bridgeman, of Eva Turner Close, Whitchurch, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order under the Mental Health Act.

Passing sentence, Judge Justice Griffiths said it was "a miracle no one was killed" in the "terrifying attacks".