New app to explore Bristol's hidden stories Published duration 24 minutes ago

image copyright Open Doors Bristol image caption The tours use GPS technology to guide people around a walking route

A new set of walking tours documenting Bristol's history has been launched by Bristol Open Doors.

The annual not-for-profit event, run by the Architecture Centre charity, usually attracts 40,000 visitors to venues not usually open to the public.

With coronavirus limiting visiting options, three GPS-based phone apps with audio recordings have been released instead.

The tours explore Bristol's harbour, street art and medieval churches.

"Open Doors is such a vibrant part of the city's calendar, this year people can have their own socially-distanced adventure," Ms Rutherford said.

"The tours feature great Bristolians who share the secrets of our city."

City Poet Vanessa Kisuule, who curated the harbour tour, said she wanted to focus on the working classes.

"There's a lot of focus on the merchants who made the city.

"Often, the people below them barely got any recompense for their work.

"The harbour used to be loud, smelly and intense, there's so much to think about how it's changed.

"There's lots in there which isn't all evil and racism, there's lots of poignant details," she said.

image caption The fall of Edward Colston's statue is a key part of the harbour tour

Ms Rutherford said she had learned some surprising stories while researching the app.

"Before the floating Harbour was built in 1804, there would be huge sediments of mud left on the docks during high tide and teams of men were hired to manually scrape this mud away," she said.

"We hope Bristolians enjoy the tales of our city, the dress rehearsals certainly involved lots of laughter.