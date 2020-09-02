Image caption A 29-year-old man has died in hospital two days after being stabbed near Easton Community Centre

A man who was stabbed near Easton Community Centre in Bristol on Bank Holiday Monday has died in hospital.

The 29-year-old was one of two men injured in the attack, with the second man having been discharged from hospital following treatment.

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, which took place at about 03:15 BST.

The attack was one of two stabbings to take place in Easton within 24 hours.

Avon and Somerset Police Acting Det Supt James Riccio asked anyone with information on the murder to come forward.

"Now more than ever we need to hear from anyone who witnessed this murder or who has any information which could help us to find answers for the family.

"This is a strong community. Show your strength by coming forward with what you know to help us get justice for a grieving family.

"We know there were a number of people in the area at the time," he said.

Image caption Acting Det Supt James Riccio has sought to reassure the Easton community after three people were stabbed within 24 hours

The fatal attack followed another stabbing on Easton Road at 04:30 BST on 30 August.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man sustained multiple stab wounds on Easton Road.

Acting Det Supt Riccio added: "I understand the community will be worried when three people have been stabbed in 24 hours.

"Rest assured we have a team of officers and staff determined to identify who was responsible.

"We're in the early days of our investigation but it this stage we believe this was a targeted attack and have no evidence of a risk to the wider public."