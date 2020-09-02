Image caption K has recorded a track entitled Soon I'll Be Just Fine to describe his feelings about the attack

An NHS worker seriously injured in a racially-aggravated attack has told how he recorded a piece of music five days later detailing his ordeal.

The 21-year-old musician, known by his stage names, K or K-Dogg, was attacked in Bristol on 22 July.

He wrote a track entitled Soon I'll Be Just Fine to describe what had happened and his determination to recover.

Four people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder were all later released under investigation.

K was attacked as he walked to a bus stop after finishing work at Southmead Hospital.

He was struck by a car and suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone, leaving him unable to walk or stand up and requiring three operations.

"I'm healing, getting better and trying to take each day as it comes," he said.

"I'm trying to do something productive every day because obviously we don't know what the future holds and I want to leave some kind of legacy.

"I'm glad that I'm here and doing this. I'm trying to turn a negative situation into a positive situation."

In the track, set to be released on Thursday, K describes how he was left for dead by those responsible.

"Even though I was in a huge amount of pain, I was just determined to go and record this song," he said.

"It's really important to me that people hear it to spread awareness because these people are still out there and I don't want this to happen to anyone else.

"It's also to show that someone can go through a situation like this and come back from it."

Since the attack he has received cards and letters from well-wishers from around the world which have helped him "push forward" with his recovery.

A fundraising page set up by K's friend Simeon Mccarthy received almost £60,000 in donations, including from the band Massive Attack.

The Avon and Somerset Police investigation is ongoing and charity Crimestoppers has offered a £5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.